Here’s how much rain fell in SLO County on Wednesday

Rain soaked SLO County on Wednesday for the first time since April.

Most areas saw less than a half-inch of rain, while San Luis Bay Estates in Avila Beach recorded 0.84 inches, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

At about 3 p.m., parts of SLO County saw heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms, with the strongest storm located near California Valley along Highway 58, according to the National Weather Service.

“Expect brief heavy downpours, gusty winds and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning,” the NWS said in a tweet.

Sure enough, at around 6:45 p.m. in San Luis Obispo, the light rain turned suddenly heavy, but only for a few minutes.

Lindsey added that an upper-level low-pressure system will continue to produce blustery southerly winds along the coastline, convective rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms through Thursday morning.

The wet weather was likely responsible for a PG&E outage that knocked out power to more than 1,600 customers in and around Cambria on Wednesday afternoon, Lindsey said. Power was out from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., affecting people from Cambria to Hearst Castle.

Here are the 24-hour rainfall totals as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 (in inches):

Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.26 Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road 0.36 Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.04 Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center) 0.64 Baywood Park 0.47 Cal Poly 0.33 Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.08 Camp San Luis 0.20 Creston Elementary School 0.01 Creston at Humbug Vineyards 0.01 Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.51 Diablo Canyon 0.60 Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.12 Islay Hill 0.20 Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.18 Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.28 Los Osos at Cottontail Lane 0.60 Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.33 Morro Bay 0.41 Nipomo, East .028 Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org) .028 Paso Robles Municipal Airport 0.01 Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive 0.01 Rocky Butte 0.28 Santa Maria Public Airport 0.35 Santa Margarita 0.06 San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport 0.16 San Simeon 0.04 See Canyon at Creekside Farms 0.59 Templeton 0.04 Vandenberg Air Force Base 0.42

Source: John Lindsey, PG&E

