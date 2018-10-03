See SLO County’s first rainfall of the season

San Luis Obispo County residents broke out their umbrellas for the first rain storm of the season on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.
By
Up Next
San Luis Obispo County residents broke out their umbrellas for the first rain storm of the season on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.
By

Weather

Here’s how much rain fell in SLO County on Wednesday

By Gabby Ferreira And Lucas Clark

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

lclark@thetribunenews.com

October 03, 2018 06:52 PM

Rain soaked SLO County on Wednesday for the first time since April.

Most areas saw less than a half-inch of rain, while San Luis Bay Estates in Avila Beach recorded 0.84 inches, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

At about 3 p.m., parts of SLO County saw heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms, with the strongest storm located near California Valley along Highway 58, according to the National Weather Service.

“Expect brief heavy downpours, gusty winds and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning,” the NWS said in a tweet.

Sure enough, at around 6:45 p.m. in San Luis Obispo, the light rain turned suddenly heavy, but only for a few minutes.

Lindsey added that an upper-level low-pressure system will continue to produce blustery southerly winds along the coastline, convective rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms through Thursday morning.

The wet weather was likely responsible for a PG&E outage that knocked out power to more than 1,600 customers in and around Cambria on Wednesday afternoon, Lindsey said. Power was out from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., affecting people from Cambria to Hearst Castle.

Here are the 24-hour rainfall totals as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 (in inches):

Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.26

Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road

0.36

Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.04

Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)

0.64

Baywood Park

0.47

Cal Poly

0.33

Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.08

Camp San Luis

0.20

Creston Elementary School

0.01

Creston at Humbug Vineyards

0.01

Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.51

Diablo Canyon

0.60

Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.12

Islay Hill

0.20

Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.18

Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.28

Los Osos at Cottontail Lane

0.60

Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.33

Morro Bay

0.41

Nipomo, East

.028

Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)

.028

Paso Robles Municipal Airport

0.01

Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive

0.01

Rocky Butte

0.28

Santa Maria Public Airport

0.35

Santa Margarita

0.06

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport

0.16

San Simeon

0.04

See Canyon at Creekside Farms

0.59

Templeton

0.04

Vandenberg Air Force Base

0.42

Source: John Lindsey, PG&E

Take a scenic drive up Highway 1 during a break in the storm on Friday, March 2, 2018. A strong storm swept through California on Thursday and Friday, dropping more than 1 inch of rain in several parts of San Luis Obispo County.

By

Local news matters

We rely on readers like you more than ever before to support us as we tell stories about the people and issues important to SLO County readers.

Subscribe to The Tribune today for just 99 cents for your first month — and help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  