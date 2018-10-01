Ready for rain? The Central Coast could get a decent soaking this week

Rain will be moving into the Central Coast beginning Tuesday — and we could see nearly an inch of it, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

The low-pressure system will gradually approach the coastline Tuesday, bringing increasing clouds and scattered showers, but “nothing very heavy at all,” Lindsey said, adding that the showers will be “far and in between.”

San Luis Obispo County will see the most rain on Wednesday, Lindsey said.

“As the low-pressure system moves over the Central Coast, a few scattered rain showers will turn to more steady rain throughout the day,” Lindsey said. The area should see some showers and wind on Thursday morning, but not much.

Total rainfall amounts are predicted to fall between a quarter-inch to three-quarter inches of rain, Lindsey said. Since the weather system is happening higher up in the atmosphere, rainfall amounts should be pretty evenly distributed across the area.

“The rainfall amounts should be more uniform than we’ve seen in previous storms,” Lindsey said. “Last year, we had some systems that produced huge amounts of rain on southerly-facing mountain slopes, but this system should be more uniform in rain.”

The last time San Luis Obispo County saw more than a tenth of an inch of rain was on April 19, Lindsey said, looking at measurements from Diablo Canyon. And the last time the area saw more than an inch of rain was in March, when Diablo Canyon measured more than 5 inches from March 21-23, Lindsey said.

The wet weather should clear up Thursday night, with dry and warmer weather forecast for Friday through the weekend, according to Lindsey.

