Dust off your umbrella: Rain may be on the way to the Central Coast

It’s be sunny and dry now, but you may need to grab an umbrella come the first week of October.

Some long-range forecast models are showing a chance of rain beginning Oct. 2 and lasting through the 6th, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

“The models are indicating rain, which they haven’t for months, at least 60 to 70 days,” Lindsey said. “This is at least the best we’ve seen since the first part of summer.”

The last time SLO County saw more than a tenth of an inch of rain was on April 19, Lindsey said, looking at measurements from Diablo Canyon. And the last time the area saw more than an inch of rain was in March, when Diablo Canyon measured more than 5 inches from March 21-23, Lindsey said.

The Central Coast usually gets about an inch of rain in October, Lindsey said.

“Rain in October is not unusual at all,” Lindsey said, though he noted that it typically appears at the end of the month around Halloween.

“But any rain at all would be a big change for us,” Lindsey said, noting how long it’s been since SLO County had measurable rainfall.

However, Lindsey added, since the models are so far out, “it’s really a shot in the dark.” And if the models verify, we’re only expected to get maybe a tenth of an inch of rain, Lindsey said.

In the more immediate future, SLO County will see increasing clouds “with areas of fog and drizzle” during the night and morning hours from Friday through Sunday, thanks to an area of low pressure off the California coastline, Lindsey said.

High pressure will start building again early next week, causing another round of warm temperatures, Lindsey said. Above-average temperatures are predicted through at least the middle of next week, with highs reaching the upper 90s inland and the low 80s in coastal areas.

