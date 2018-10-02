Lake Nacimiento is 13 percent full ahead of winter rains — see how water levels have declined

San Luis Obispo County residents are preparing for start of the region’s rainy season — and those living near Lake Nacimiento are especially in need of a wet winter.

During the past six months, the reservoir has dipped from 55 percent of capacity in April down to 13 percent, as of Monday, according to the Monterey County Water Resources Agency (MCWRA).

A time-lapse video taken by Mark Marshall’s Lake Nacimiento Live cameras shows a visible decline in water levels near the Oak Shores community on the northwest end of the lake.

Lake Nacimiento is located in northern San Luis Obispo County but is owned and managed by Monterey County.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Much of the water goes to Salinas Valley growers, who paid to build the reservoir in the 1950s and continue to fund the infrastructure that sends water to their fields.

Although the lake level decline seems dramatic, the MCWRA published a release schedule in July that indicated the lake would dip to its current level.

In July, in response to dropping water levels, lakeside residents began raising money to fund a potential lawsuit against Monterey County.

But there may be relief in sight — the Central Coast is set to get its first rainstorm of the year Tuesday night into Wednesday, when a quarter-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain is expected.

SHARE COPY LINK Water from Lake Nacimiento is released into the Salinas River, which flows to the Salinas Valley, where it irrigates crops in "America's Salad Bowl." Monterey County, CA, owns the rights to most of Nacimiento's water for this purpose.

Local news matters: We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal