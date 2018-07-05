Time to hit the beach? A weekend heat wave is on the way to SLO County

Overcast skies and cool temperatures will give way to a summer heat wave across San Luis Obispo County starting Friday, with highs that could top 100 degrees for the next four days.

"(Last) weekend, we saw well-below-average temperatures, but I don’t foresee another period of below-average temperatures at least through mid-July," PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said. "In fact, there will be above-average temperatures (in North County) for July."

On Friday, inland cities such as Paso Robles, can expect triple-digit temperatures lasting through Monday. The forecast predicts a high of 106 degrees and a low of 60 degrees on Saturday, the hottest day of the week. The average high temperature for July in Paso Robles is 92.9 degrees, Lindsey said.

Coastal valleys and beaches will also experience hotter weather. However, northwesterly winds ranging from 25 to 38 mph are expected to keep the coastal areas below triple digits.

Cities within the coastal valleys, such as San Luis Obispo, can expect low to mid-90s Friday through Sunday. Saturday is predicted to hit a high of 95 degrees. The average high temperature in July in San Luis Obispo is 77 degrees.

Beaches are expected to reach the mid-80s and see mostly sunny skies by late morning on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to Lindsey's forecast.

Remnants of Hurricane Fabio off the Baja California Peninsula may cause mid- to high-level clouds over the coast on Friday, according to Lindsey.

Get out your cameras, the remnants of former Hurricane Fabio will produce variable mid to high-level clouds this afternoon into Friday and may produce a spectacular sunset and sunrise. #CaWx #SLOWeather #photography #Fabio pic.twitter.com/8x1zk3RXV9 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) July 5, 2018

Hotter temperatures in the inland valleys are expected to last through mid-July because of a high-pressure ridge building from the east, the forecast said. Next week, the forecast predicts day-time temperatures ranging from the low to high 90s in Paso Robles.

Lindsey advised residents to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity to stay safe during the heat wave. He also advised people be cautious of increased fire danger.

Please be careful as fire indexes are increasing to very high to extreme levels due to hot & windy conditions this Friday, Saturday & Sunday in many San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County locations. @CALFIRE_SLO @SLO_City_Fire #CaWx #CALFIRE #SLOweather #CALFIRE @slocountyoes pic.twitter.com/m2CLhNQV92 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) July 5, 2018

"It is going to be critical due to increased temperatures. The likeliness of fire is much higher, and we all need to (practice) fire safety," Lindsey said.

Closer to the coast, onshore winds, low clouds and morning fog will cool down morning and evening hours. However, the low clouds may add more humidity, Lindsey said. Temperatures are expected to drop to the 80s by Monday in coastal valley areas.