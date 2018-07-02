Drought conditions spread throughout California — here's what SLO County looks like

Heading into the heart of summer, drought conditions have held steady in San Luis Obispo County but worsened in other parts of the state.

Abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions have spread along the Northern California coast and into fire-scorched areas north of the Bay Area, according to recent U.S. Drought Monitor maps.

Much of the Central Coast was saved from severe drought conditions after "Minor Miracle March" storms swept through the area during the spring.

Most of San Luis Obispo County has continued to experience moderate drought conditions since then, with a chunk of the region remaining in a severe drought and a small area in the northwest corner that's abnormally dry.

Drought conditions have worsened in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, and all along the Southern California coast. And central and northern coastal areas from Monterey County all the way up to the California border are experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

Inland areas being ravaged by wildfires are now in the midst of a moderate drought, allowing flames to spread and creating a challenge for firefighters.

And the weather is only expected to get hotter and drier. A heat wave is set to hit Southern California this week, spreading fire conditions throughout the state.