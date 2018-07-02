County Fire grows overnight, now at least 44,500 acres with 'extreme' behavior

The County Fire in Northern California continues to gain ground, having grown to 44,500 acres by 7:30 a.m. Monday, up from a reported 32,500 acres Sunday night, according to Cal Fire.

The rapidly growing blaze is 3 percent contained, Cal Fire says. The fire started about 2:12 p.m. Saturday in the unincorporated area of Guinda in Yolo County. It has since crossed the Napa County line, according to preliminary efforts to map the fire, and road closures have taken effect in spots along the Napa/Lake County line.

More than 1,200 fire personnel have worked to establish control lines, Cal Fire reported. Fire weather conditions remain critical, and "extreme fire behavior" has been observed, Cal Fire says. Shifting winds have created numerous active portions of the fire that have the potential to increase fire spread.

At least 116 structures are threatened, according to Cal Fire. Responders won't have an accurate picture of the number of structures damaged or destroyed for a few days, says Cal Fire Officer Scott McLean.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for areas north of Highway 128, south of County Road 23, east of Berryessa Knoxville Road, west of County Road 89 and for residential areas served by Highway 128 between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road, as of Monday morning. Evacuations exclude the city of Winters.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Boy Scout Cabin in Esparto, 17020 Yolo Ave. Previous evacuation centers at Guinda Grange Hall and in Winters have now closed.

Road closures have been issued for Northbound County Road 87 from Highway 128, Berryessa Knoxville Road, from the Pope Creek Bridge to the Napa/Lake County line, eastbound Highway 128 at Markley Resort, westbound Highway 128 at Pleasant Valley Road, and Pleasant Valley Road.

South from Highway 128 remains open to serve traffic into Solano County.

Evacuation warnings are in effect for residents north of Quail Canyon Road, south of Highway 128, east of the Blue Ridge mountains and west of Pleasant Valley Road.

Hot and windy conditions that helped the County Fire spread also contributed to growth in the Pawnee Fire in Lake County over the weekend, which broke containment lines Saturday. It had grown to 14,700 acres with 75 percent containment as of Monday morning.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for the Double Eagle subdivision as the Pawnee Fire threatens about 50 structures in the area.

The Yolo County city of Winters announced it has canceled its fireworks show Tuesday, July 3.

Due to a wind shift yesterday, smoke from the #CountyFire has moved into the Sacramento Valley and continues to impact the Bay Area as well. Smoke appears brown on top of white marine layer #cawx pic.twitter.com/LVbUUm5ksK — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 2, 2018

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.