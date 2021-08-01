Weather News

SLO County weather forecast for the week of August 1: Warm temperatures and winds

By John Lindsey Special to The Tribune

Clouds roll over Morro Bay near Baywood Park.
Clouds roll over Morro Bay near Baywood Park. John Lindsey

After an extended period of gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly winds, low swell conditions, seasonal temperatures and mostly overcast skies along the coastline, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds, an increasing sea and swell, warmer temperatures and clearing skies will develop on Tuesday through the rest of the week.

High pressure retreats eastward this weekend as a trough of low-pressure approaches the Central Coast resulting in a deeper marine layer with areas of fog and mist and cooler temperatures.

Elsewhere, subtropical moisture will continue to stream northward, primarily across the Central Valley and the Sierra Nevada.

The beaches will remain in the 60s under mostly overcast skies, while the coastal valleys (Santa Marina and Lompoc) will range between the high 60s to low-70s on Saturday and Sunday.

The inland valleys (Santa Ynez) are forecast to reach the high-80s this weekend.

Temperatures will begin to trend warmer on Tuesday through Friday as the low-pressure system departs eastward and high pressure builds behind it.

This condition will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline, mostly clear skies and warmer temperatures.

Subtle changes are anticipated next weekend, with fair and dry weather except for night and morning coastal low clouds, with seasonable temperatures near the coast and slightly above normal far inland.

Surf report

A 2- to 3-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Saturday through Monday morning.

Increasing northwesterly winds on Monday afternoon will produce a 2- to 4-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 9-second period) on Monday afternoon and night, increasing to 4 to 6 feet with the same period on Tuesday through Wednesday.

This northwesterly sea and swell will further build to 6 to 8 feet (with a 5- to 8-second period) on Thursday through Friday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 58- and 61-degrees through Monday, decreasing to 53 to 56 degrees on Tuesday through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

54, 93

50, 96

53, 102

56, 101

56, 102

59, 101

60, 99

59, 100

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

55, 77

53, 78

54, 81

56, 81

56, 84

58, 84

59, 8258, 80

PG&E safety tip

Ensure that your family knows what to do when extreme weather, natural disasters or other dangerous events occur. Such events can happen quickly and catch you off guard.

Make it a priority to create an emergency plan today.

To learn more, please visit www.pge.com.

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

