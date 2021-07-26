Did you see rain? Here’s how much fell in SLO County — and whether more is on the way

Some areas of San Luis Obispo County experienced “a surge of monsoonal moisture” on Monday afternoon, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

A small low pressure front produced gentle to moderate winds, a marine layer and some light rain along portions of the Central Coast.

According to the National Weather Service, there was about a 20% chance of thunderstorms predicted for San Luis Obispo County in the afternoon and evening.

Only trace amounts of precipitation accumulated in some areas of the county, according to Lindsey and the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.

Arroyo Grande, Lopez Lake, Los Osos San Luis Obispo recorded a few hundredths of an inch of rain, according to Lindsey and Public Works.

Diablo Canyon Power Plant near Avila Beach had received the most rain in the county as of 3 p.m. Monday, accumulating 0.05 inches of rain, according to Lindsey.

A surge of monsoonal moisture will move through the Central Coast on Monday into Tuesday with mid to high-level clouds, muggy conditions, and a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Cloud cover will keep daytime highs cooler while producing warmer overnight lows. #CAwx #GFS pic.twitter.com/o7iM7NnuLn — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) July 25, 2021

However, this wet weather won’t last long.

“The monsoonal moisture will move out of the Central Coast later on Tuesday and dry weather with above average temperatures is expected away from the ocean,” Lindsey wrote in an email.

The National Weather Service predicted that the rest of the week will be mostly sunny, with patchy fog in the mornings.

High temperatures in San Luis Obispo and coastal valleys are forecast to reach the low 80s, Lindsey wrote , while the inland valleys, such as Paso Robles, will hit the high 90s as “a ridge of high pressure remains across the Desert Southwest.”

San Luis Obispo County beaches will remain in the 60s under mostly overcast skies, Lindsey wrote.

High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 80s in the coastal regions of San Luis Obispo County, while inland areas can expect to see temperatures in the high 90s.

“The long-range models show fair and dry conditions persisting into the following week, with no indications of precipitation along the Central Coast,” Lindsey wrote.