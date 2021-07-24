SLO County weather forecast for the week of July 25: Moderately windy and warmer

The doldrums refer to the convergence of the trade winds near the Equator. This results in a shifting belt of dead calm to light breezes. The trade winds were named for their ability to quickly propel trading ships across the ocean.

In the same way, a trough of low pressure will develop along the California coastline on Sunday through Friday for gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southerly to northwesterly (onshore) winds and low marine clouds with areas of overnight fog and drizzle.

A condition of only gentle to moderate winds that are persistent along the coastline over an entire week in July is unusual.

Sunday’s high temperatures will reach the high 80s in the Inland Valleys (Paso Robles/Mid-State Fair), while the coastal valleys (San Luis Obispo) will hit the mid-70s.

The beaches will remain in the 60s under overcast skies, “No-sky July,” for much of the day.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Combined with the marine layer, a surge of monsoonal moisture will move through the Central Coast on Monday into Tuesday with increasing high-level clouds, muggy conditions, and a chance of a few scattered rain showers.

Thunderstorms could develop in the eastern regions of the Central Coast on Monday and Tuesday.

This cloud cover will keep daytime highs cooler than average while also producing warmer than usual overnight lows.

A good chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms is expected in Southern California, especially in the Tehachapi and the Sierra Nevada mountains over this period.

The long-range models show fair and dry conditions developing on Wednesday and persisting into the following week, with no indications of precipitation along the Central Coast.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Away from the ocean, the coastal valleys (San Luis Obispo, the low 80s) and inland valleys (Paso Robles/Mid-State Fair, the high 90s) will remain a little warmer than normal through the remainder of the workweek as a ridge of high pressure remains across the Desert Southwest.

Surf report

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline Sunday through Monday, decreasing to 2 to 4 feet with the same period on Tuesday.

This northwesterly swell is expected to further lower to 2- to 3-feet (with an 8- to 11-second period) on Wednesday and remain at this level through Friday.

A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (185-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Sunday and remain at this height through Wednesday, but (with a 13- to 15-second period).

Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 56 degrees through Sunday, warming to 54 to 57 degrees on Monday into Tuesday.

Seawater temperatures will further rise on Wednesday through Friday to 55 and 59 degrees.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 55, 89 56, 87 60, 97 59, 99 58, 98 57, 97 57, 96 58, 98

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 56, 76 57, 78 59, 83 58, 81 58, 81 58, 79 58, 80 57, 79

PG&E safety tip

“When thunder roars, go indoors!” Find a safe, enclosed shelter when you hear thunder.

Safe shelters include homes, offices, shopping centers, and hard-top vehicles with the windows rolled up.

If you are caught in an open area, act quickly to find adequate shelter.

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.