SLO County will see ‘dangerously hot conditions’ starting this week, weather agency says

San Luis Obispo County will be under an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service starting Friday morning, the agency announced.

The heatwave is expected to last from 10 a.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, according to the NWS.

In its warning, released Thursday, the agency warned of “dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100 (degrees Fahrenheit) expected.”

The extreme heat will impact the interior valleys and mountains of San Luis Obispo County as well as the Cuyama Valley area, according to the agency.

That includes the cities of Paso Robles and Atascadero, the NWS said.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the NWS wrote in its warning.

The heatwave comes during an ongoing drought caused by climate change in California.

San Luis Obispo County is now in “extreme” and “exceptional” drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.