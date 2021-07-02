Water & Drought

SLO County nearly had one of driest rain seasons on record. Here’s how much your area got

San Luis Obispo County’s rain season ended on Wednesday, and the region narrowly escaped having its driest year on record since the late 1800s.

Rainfall totals for the 2020-21 season varied widely throughout the county — ranging from 3.82 inches on Hog Canyon Road west of Paso Robles to 19.89 inches at Rocky Butte on the North Coast, according to data from John Lindsey, PG&E meteorologist.

Cal Poly received 13.34 inches of rain during the season, which is about 60% of average, according to Lindsey’s June 29 Weather Watch column.

“If you removed the moisture from January’s atmospheric river, which produced 7.21 inches of rain over a three-day period at Cal Poly, you would be left with only 6.13 inches for this season,” Lindsey wrote. “The driest year on record at Cal Poly is 1897, which only saw 7.20 inches of precipitation.”

Most places received rain that was 40% to 60% of average, including the Paso Robles Municipal Airport, Lindsey wrote. That area typically gets 12.53 inches of precipitation, but it got 6.82 inches of rain this year instead.

Cambria was the closest to reaching its average rainfall total, Lindsey wrote. A rain gauge near Santa Rosa Creek Road and Main Street recorded 15.87 inches of rain, which is about 72% of average.

Here’s how much rain fell throughout the county during the past year’s season.

