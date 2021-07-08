Gov. Gavin Newsom to visit SLO County to talk about drought, water resilience

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference about the newly reopened Highway 1 at Rat Creek near Big Sur in April 2021. Newsom will be in San Luis Obispo County on Thursday, July 8, 2021, to discuss the ongong drought and proposed investments to address water resiliency. AP

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in San Luis Obispo County on Thursday to discuss the ongoing drought and proposed investments to address water resiliency.

Newsom will speak about the state’s emergency response to drought conditions across the state due to climate change.

Most of San Luis Obispo County is currently in a “severe drought,” while the very eastern edge of the county is in an “exceptional drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

On Thursday, the governor will speak about how the state is preparing for a potential third dry year and proposed investments to address “immediate needs and build long-term water resilience,” according to a press release his office sent out late Wednesday evening.

Newsom’s visit to San Luis Obispo County follows a stop in Fresno on Wednesday, where he picked up trash along Highway 41. During that Central Valley visit, he announced Clean California, a $1.1 billion effort to expand the state’s litter abatement efforts.

In May, Newsom proposed a $5.1 billion package for water infrastructure and drought response as part of his $100 billion California Comeback Plan. The money would go to efforts around the state such as fixing leaky canals, cleaning up polluted wells and restoring natural floodplains to protect homes from high flows.

In total, 41 counties in California are under drought state of emergency proclamations by the governor’s office. San Luis Obispo County is not under a drought state of emergency proclamation.

Although San Luis Obispo County has been in “extreme” or “exceptional” drought conditions since early June, the reservoirs in the county have not dipped as catastrophically low as others in the state.

Current reservoir levels, water restrictions in SLO County

Lake Nacimiento — a major source of drinking water for San Luis Obispo County and for irrigation in Monterey County — is at 20% capacity or about 723 feet of elevation as of Wednesday, according to the Monterey County Water Resources Agency.

That’s down from 24% capacity, or 730 feet of elevation, just two weeks ago. In comparison, Lake Nacimiento was at 756.6 feet in elevation in June 2020.

Lopez Lake provides drinking water to the Five Cities community of Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Grover Beach, Oceano and Pismo Beach.

That lake near rural Arroyo Grande is at 34.7% capacity. That’s a decrease of less than 1% from two weeks ago, but down about 15% compared to early July 2020.

And Santa Margarita Lake, which serves as the main drinking water source for the city of San Luis Obispo, is at 64% capacity — down from 65.3% capacity two weeks ago and from 84% capacity this time the previous year.

Cities such as Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande have water use restrictions in place. Those cities prohibit any excessive water waste, prohibit outdoor irrigation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are asking residents to conserve water wherever possible.

Paso Robles is also restricting some water use and asking residents to limit outdoor water to only what is required and avoid watering between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The Cambria Community Services District’s board of directors will discuss and set a new water stage conservation level at its July 15 meeting, according to John Weigold, district general manager.

There are also statewide water restrictions such as no watering of outdoor landscapes that cause runoff, no using hoses without shut-off nozzels and no using water in a fountain or decorative water feature unless the water is recirculated.

More cities in San Luis Obispo County may also impose water-use restrictions as drought conditions persist in San Luis Obispo County.

Communities that receive water from the state via the State Water Project — such as Morro Bay, Avila Beach and Oceano — may see restrictions as well.