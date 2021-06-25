Weather News

‘Dangerously hot conditions’ expected to hit areas of SLO County this weekend

Another heat wave is set to hit San Luis Obispo County starting Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat watch was issued by the National Weather Service for inland areas — including Paso Robles, Atascadero and the Carrizo Plains.

Temperatures are expected to reach 110 degrees, creating “dangerously hot conditions” through Monday evening, according to the NWS.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the NWS said in the excessive heat watch notice.

Overnight temperatures will remain high Sunday and Monday and are not expected to drop below 80 degrees in some areas.

The National Weather Service issued a excessive heat warning for the north central and eastern areas of the state as temperatures there are expected to reach between 105 and 115 degrees, with overnight lows expected to be between 70 to 80 degrees. That heat warning goes into effect noon on Saturday and lasts through Wednesday, according to the NWS.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services has several safety tips for residents in the affected areas:

Before extreme heat:

During extreme heat:

