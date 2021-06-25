‘Dangerously hot conditions’ expected to hit areas of SLO County this weekend

Another heat wave is set to hit San Luis Obispo County starting Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat watch was issued by the National Weather Service for inland areas — including Paso Robles, Atascadero and the Carrizo Plains.

Temperatures are expected to reach 110 degrees, creating “dangerously hot conditions” through Monday evening, according to the NWS.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the NWS said in the excessive heat watch notice.

Overnight temperatures will remain high Sunday and Monday and are not expected to drop below 80 degrees in some areas.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The National Weather Service issued a excessive heat warning for the north central and eastern areas of the state as temperatures there are expected to reach between 105 and 115 degrees, with overnight lows expected to be between 70 to 80 degrees. That heat warning goes into effect noon on Saturday and lasts through Wednesday, according to the NWS.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services has several safety tips for residents in the affected areas:

Before extreme heat:

Find places where you can go to get cool.

Keep your home cool by doing the following: Cover windows with drapes or shades. Weather-strip doors and windows. Use window reflectors, such as aluminum foil-covered cardboard, to reflect heat back outside. Add insulation to keep the heat out. Use attic fans to clear hot air. Install window air conditioners and insulate around them.

Learn to recognize the signs of heat-related illness.

During extreme heat:

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

Never leave a child, adult, or animal alone inside a vehicle on a warm day.

Find places with air conditioning. Libraries, shopping malls, and community centers can provide a cool place to take a break from the heat.

If you’re outside, find shade.

Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face and loose, light-colored clothing

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Do not use electric fans when the temperature outside is more than 95 degrees, as this could increase the risk of heat-related illness. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort, but do not reduce body temperature.

Avoid high-energy activities.

Check yourself, family members, and neighbors for signs of heat-related illness.