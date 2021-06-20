Will Lopez Lake boat ramp close early this summer? Water levels are dropping drastically

The boat ramp at Lopez Lake Recreation Area could potentially have to close before summer’s end if the water keeps dropping drastically.

According to San Luis Obispo County Parks and Recreation, the boat ramp at the South County lake will have to close as early as the beginning of August if drought conditions persist.

Located about 10 miles east of Arroyo Grande, Lake Lopez acts as both a water source for much of the South County region and as a recreation location, with boating, swimming and fishing.

According to the county parks department, the lake’s launch ramp’s depth was 10 feet as of June 1, and has been dropping at a rate of about 2 feet per month.

“Launch ramp conditions will become much more challenging due to silting and the built up material on the launch ramp,” read a Facebook announcement by the Parks and Recreation department on Friday. “Launch at your own risk.”

The lake currently is at about 36% of capacity as of Friday, with just under 17,614 acre feet of water, according to SLOCountyWater.org. (An acre foot is 325,851 gallons.)

That’s the lowest Lopez Lake has been since the beginning of February 2017, when the lake was still recovering from the most recent statewide drought.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, all of San Luis Obispo County was experiencing “extreme drought” conditions as of Thursday.