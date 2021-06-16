This SLO County spot just smashed a 40-year heat record. What’s next in the forecast?

Patchy clouds move by the beacon at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport in April 2021. The airport broke a heat record set in 1981 on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, with a high of 108 degrees Fahrenheit. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

One San Luis Obispo County spot broke a 40-year-old heat record Wednesday.

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport hit 108 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday, exceeding a record of 101 degrees set in 1981, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

“San Luis Obispo smashed the record,” Lindsey said.

Strong Santa Lucia winds swept hot air into the San Luis Obispo coastal valley, causing higher temperatures than expected, Lindsey said.

At 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, the mercury reached 100 degrees at Cal Poly and 101 degrees at Laguna Lake in San Luis Obispo.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The North County was cooler than expected, as clouds acted like an “umbrella” and shaded the region, Lindsey said.

Paso Robles was expected to be 109 degrees on Wednesday, but hovered around 99 degrees instead, the meteorologist said.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties that remains in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Another excessive heat warning will remain in effect through 9 p.m. Saturday for the interior valleys and mountains of San Luis Obispo County and Cuyama Valley.

To avoid heat-related illnesses, the weather service recommends drinking plenty of water, limiting outdoor activities, seeking shade or air conditioning and wearing light-colored, lightweight clothing.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

On Thursday, temperatures are predicted to begin dipping downward — reaching highs of 104 degrees in Paso Robles and 80 degrees in San Luis Obispo, respectively.

The California Independent System Operator issued a statewide flex alert for Thursday for 5 to 10 p.m., “encouraging consumers to reduce their energy use to help relieve stress on the grid.”

Next week, Lindsey said, San Luis Obispo County can expect more “June gloom” with fog, cloud cover, cool temperatures and possibly drizzle.