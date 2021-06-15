Heat wave could bring record highs to SLO County this week

The official start of summer is still a few days away, but a heat wave sweeping California will bring the hottest weather of the year to San Luis Obispo County this week.

The National Weather Service placed Paso Robles and the North County on an excessive heat watch from Wednesday morning to Monday night.

The cities of San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc and Vandenberg are also on an excessive heat watch Wednesday, from the morning to the evening, according to the NWS.

Santa Lucia winds will push hot air into Paso Robles, bringing triple-digit temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday with potential record-setting highs up to 109 degrees, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

On Friday, the Paso Robles Airport expects a high of 107 degrees, which would pass the 105-degree record, Lindsey said.

On Wednesday, San Luis Obispo forecasts a high of 96 degrees, and the beaches will reach temperatures in the 80s, though coastal temperatures could be higher than expected if the Santa Lucia winds are strong, Lindsey said. South-facing beaches like Cayucos, Avila Beach and Shell Beach will stay hot throughout the day, but other beaches will cool in the afternoon, he said.

The coast will start to cool Thursday, but inland areas will remain hot.

The heat wave will bring highs in the 100s up and down California with desert locations like Antelope Valley peaking at 112 degrees, the NWS reported.

Lindsey urged residents to take measures to stay safe during the hot weather.

Drink water, avoid alcohol and caffeine, and stay in air-conditioned areas to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke, he said.

For those without air conditioning, Lindsey recommended opening windows at night to let in cooler air, and close windows, blinds and avoid cooking during the day to keep the house cool. Go to a library, store or restaurant to find air conditioning if the house gets too hot, he said. Lindsey also suggested checking on elderly neighbors to help them stay cool.