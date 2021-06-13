SLO County weather forecast for the week of June 13: Warmest temperatures this year

Clear skies near the Pecho Coast looking soutward toward Point Sal.

Last week saw relentless gale-force northwesterly winds along the coastline during the afternoon, shifting out the north to northeast during the night and morning. This condition produced clear skies and warmer weather throughout the Central Coast.

This week will see much of the same pattern through Wednesday. The winds will decrease on Thursday into Friday which will allow the return of the marine layer with fog and areas of mist and drizzle.

A late-season cold front a few hundred miles off the California coastline will produce persistent northwesterly winds and coastal low clouds with area of fog and mist during overnight and morning on Sunday.

High temperatures on Sunday will range between the low-90s in the inland valleys (Paso Robles) and mid-70s in the coastal valleys (San Luis Obispo), while the beaches will range from the mid to high 60s.

A strong ridge of high pressure will build over the desert southwest and expand westward on Monday into Wednesday. This will result in gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during overnight and morning which will produce clear skies and warm temperatures.

The winds will shift out of the northwest and increase to strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) levels in the coastal regions during the afternoon. This will result in triple-digit temperatures in the inland valleys.

In fact, Paso Robles is expected to hit 106 degrees on Wednesday. Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will keep the coastal valleys in the high 80s to low-90s, while most of the beaches will see temperatures peak in the 80s during the late morning, cooling in the afternoon.

However, the southerly facing beaches (Cayucos, Avila Beach and Shell Beach) will remain warm throughout the day.

A Catalina eddy — a circular counterclockwise air flow in the Southern California Bight — is forecast to develop Thursday into Friday. This condition will produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southerly winds and marine low clouds with areas of fog, mist and drizzle and cooler temperatures in the coastal regions.

Surf report

Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the Central Coast will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) through Monday, increasing to 7 to 9 feet with the same period on Tuesday into Wednesday.

A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is expected along our coastline on Thursday into Friday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 51- and 53-degrees through Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 57, 91 57, 93 55, 100 60, 106 66, 104 64, 103 56, 96 55, 90

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 56, 77 57, 80 57, 88 66, 92 66, 80 63, 76 60, 75 58, 70

PG&E safety tip

A significant warming trend will begin Monday and peak on Wednesday with the warmest temperatures of 2021 so far. Stay hydrated: Keep drinking plenty of water, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol. For more heat safety tips, please visit www.pge.com.

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.