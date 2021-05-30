SLO County weather forecast for the week of May 30: Overcast beaches, but less winds

Most of last week saw relentless gale-force northwesterly winds along the coastline and mostly clear skies. This week a change in the weather pattern will develop as a weak upper-level trough moves over the Central Coast with decreasing winds and mostly overcast skies along the beaches.

The northwesterly winds will decrease to fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels on Sunday and the marine layer will become more persistent along the coastline.

Sunday’s high temperatures will range between the low 90s in the inland valleys (Paso Robles) and mid 70s in the coastal valleys (San Luis Obispo). The beaches will range between the mid 50s to the low 60s.

An upper-level trough of low pressure will develop along the coastline, while a strong upper-level ridge of high pressure builds over eastern California and Nevada on Memorial Day through Wednesday.

This condition will produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southerly winds along the coastline, a persistent marine layer with areas of night and morning drizzle and hot temperatures in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The high-temperatures will remain in the low 90s in the inland valleys and mid 70s in the coastal valleys. The beaches will continue to range between the high 50s to the low 60s. Farther inland, temperatures are anticipated to reach between 104 to 109 degrees across the Great Central Valley of California.

Increasing northwesterly winds, slightly cooler temperatures and clearer skies will develop on Thursday through Friday. The northwesterly winds will decrease on Saturday as a dry cold front moves through Central California. In this low-pressure system’s wake, a very strong northwesterly wind event may develop next Sunday, June 6.

Surf report

A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) is forecast on Sunday. A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Memorial Day through Wednesday.

A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) is expected along our coastline on Thursday through Saturday, increasing to 11 to 13 feet (with a 7- to 12-second period) next Sunday, June 6.

Memorial Day Sale Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 months CLAIM OFFER

A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (190-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 17- to 19-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Wednesday, increasing to 2 to 4 feet (with a 15- to 17-second period) on Thursday into Friday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 50- and 52-degrees through Sunday, increasing to 54 and 57 degrees on Monday through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 48, 92 54, 91 53, 92 52, 92 51, 91 52, 89 50, 85 48, 78

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 50, 73 52, 73 53, 73 52, 74 51, 71 52, 70 51, 69 50, 64

PG&E safety tip

Assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay away from the lines and keep others away from them. Call 9-1-1 immediately to report the location of a downed line. After reporting the downed line, call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.