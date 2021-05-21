Here’s when Yosemite says Tioga Road to the east side is opening. But first, a spring storm

Here’s some good news for traveler coming into Yosemite National Park in the next few weeks: All of the park’s winter road closures should be lifted by next week.

That includes Tioga Road (Highway 120) and the eastern entrance to the park. The road, which has been closed from Tuolumne Grove east of Crane Flat to Tioga Pass Entrance Station, is expected to reopen at 8 a.m. May 27, weather and conditions permitting.

The Tuolumne Meadows store, grill and post office will tentatively open the following day, according to a post on the park’s Facebook page. Reservations are still required to get into the park, though you can drive through the park without a reservation.

Drivers will be provided with a time-stamped permit valid for the time needed to travel from entrance to entrance and the park warns of making detours. Stopping is prohibited and violating park regulations could result in a fine of up to $5,000 and/or six months in jail, according to the park service.

Those planning to travel to Yosemite this weekend, should check road and weather conditions.

A spring storm is expected to bring rain and snow into the park through Saturday night and has prompted the closure of Glacier Point Road. The road was reopened for the season at the end of April. Access will be reevaluated on Sunday.