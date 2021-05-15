Looking to hike Yosemite’s Half Dome and reach the top? The cables are coming back up

Cable access to the top of Yosemite National Park’s Half Dome will begin Wednesday.

But a permit will once again be required for those looking to reach the Half Dome summit.

Most permits were available via a preseason lottery held in March.

However, the park is still offering a limited number of permits every day with people needing to apply two days in advance of their desired hiking date. In addition, all permits for May 19-27 will become available two days in advance.

The Half Dome hike is roughly 14 to 16 miles round trip and gains almost 5,000 feet in elevation.

Hikers must have a permit to ascend the subdome steps or Half Dome cables, which is considered the most difficult part of the hike.

Two metal cables allow hikers to climb the last 400 feet to the summit without rock climbing equipment.

The Half Dome cables are put up each spring and removed in the fall, with this year’s removal date tentatively set for Oct. 10.

A non-refundable application fee of $10.00 is required for each lottery application.

For applications that are awarded, there’s also a $10 recreation fee per hiker.

Each individual may submit only one application per lottery. Applicants must apply using their legal name and must show a government issued identification card that matches the lottery application name at the permit checkpoint, according to the national park.

Multiple applications to a lottery by the same person will be canceled without refund.

In addition, multi-day hiking permits (overnight backpacking with an overnight stay at Little Yosemite Valley or other Wilderness location) are not available through the lottery process.

More information on multi-day hiking in Yosemite is available at: nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/wildpermits.htm.