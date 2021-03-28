SLO County weather forecast for the week of March 28: Higher temperatures and sunshine

Unfortunately, the “Ridiculously Resilient Ridge” of high pressure will keep the Central Coast dry this upcoming week and will prevent any chance of a March Miracle from occurring.

Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds Sunday morning, followed by moderate to fresh northwesterly winds during the afternoon will develop as high pressure builds over California. This condition will produce spectacular spring weather with plentiful sunshine and daytime highs topping out in the mid-60s to low 70s along the coast, mid- to upper 70s in the coastal valleys and the year’s first low 80-degree readings in the inland valleys.

A weak and dry cold front will pass through our area Sunday night into Monday morning with increasing clouds with areas of fog and mist. This system will be followed by strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds on Monday afternoon and partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures.

The ridge of high pressure will strengthen over California and fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will develop Tuesday morning. These offshore winds will diminish in strength Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. High temperatures will reach the mid-80 by Wednesday and perhaps the low 90s by Thursday in the inland valleys. The coastal valleys will range between the high 70s and low 80s and 70-degree readings along the beaches.

Increasing northwesterly winds, marine low clouds and cooler temperatures will develop on Friday into Saturday. The long-range models are indicating unsettled weather pattern by the second week of April with increasing southerly winds and rain on the 7 and 8 of April.

Surf report

Sunday’s 2- to 4-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will remain at this level through early Monday morning. A 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 10-second period) is forecast along our coastline late Monday morning through Tuesday.

A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will develop along our coastline on Wednesday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet (with an 8- to 16-second period) on Thursday through Friday.

Seawater temperatures: will range between 50- and 52-degrees through Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 40, 82 42, 78 38, 76 42, 85 43, 90 46, 80 42, 73 43, 75

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 45, 79 48, 74 47, 77 50, 80 49, 84 51, 76 48, 66 46, 70

PG&E safety tip

With the first warm temperatures of the year expected, please remember to stay hydrated: Keep drinking plenty of water, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol. For more heat safety tips, please visit www.pge.com.

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.