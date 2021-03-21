SLO County weather forecast for the week of March 21: Winds and warmer temperatures

Flags snap in the wind on a breezy day in Baywood.

A weak cold front produced light rain throughout the Central Coast on Friday. That may be the last rainfall event of the month, as the long-range models indicate dry weather through the first full week of April.

The first day of spring occurred on Saturday, March 20, and as if on cue, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) with gusts over 40 mph northwesterly (springtime) winds will continue during the afternoon through Tuesday. Otherwise, moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will develop during the late night and early morning. These winds will produce clear skies and gradually warmer temperatures away from coastline as high pressure builds over the Central Coast.

A dry cold front will move through the Central Coast on Wednesday with gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) variable winds and increasing high-level clouds along with marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist. This cold front will be followed by moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds and clear skies on Thursday. These winds will decrease on Friday.

All of the models are indicating dry weather will continue through the end of March and perhaps into the first full week of April with temperatures warming into the high-70s under mostly clear skies.

Surf report

Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the California coastline will generate a 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) on Sunday through Tuesday, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet on Wednesday.

An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 15-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Thursday, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet on Friday into Saturday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 50- and 52-degrees through Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 35, 66 35, 68 38, 70 38, 72 38, 65 36, 68 38, 72 39, 74

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 41, 65 41, 66 44, 68 44, 68 43, 62 42, 63 43, 67 44, 70

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.