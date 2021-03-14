SLO County weather forecast for the week of March 14: Windy, cold and 2 chances for rain

Rain showers moving over Morro Bay.

After a nearly dry February, it appears that March will have typical rainfall amounts as a series of storms will produce periods of much-needed rain through next week.

Marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist will develop in the coastal regions on Sunday with high temperatures in the high 50s. The northwesterly winds will decrease Sunday afternoon and shift out of the south by Sunday evening as a cold front moves southward along the California coastline.

This cold front will move through the Central Coast Sunday night into early Monday morning with moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) southerly winds, increasing clouds, and rain. At this time, between 0.10 and 0.25 of an inch is expected. Cold air will filter into the Central Coast Sunday night into Monday, resulting in snow levels dropping to 2,000 and 2500 feet, with high temperatures only reaching the low 50s.

This cold front will be followed by moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph), northwesterly winds along the coastline, and partly cloudy skies later Monday morning through Monday night. However, there may be enough instability in the atmosphere to produce scattered rain showers on Monday afternoon.

Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds on Tuesday morning, followed by strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds on Tuesday afternoon, will produce mostly clear skies and warmer temperatures, except for night and morning fog in the inland valleys.

Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly winds on Wednesday through Friday will allow the marine layer to develop and persist along the coastline on Wednesday night through Friday, but temperatures will gradually warm.

A return to wet and unsettled weather looks possible next weekend as a series of passing weather systems could deliver additional rain and mountain snow to the Central Coast. At this time, between 0.50 and 1.25 inches is expected.

Surf report

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Sunday.

Moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds along the California coastline will generate a 10- to 12-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) on Monday, decreasing to 8 to 10 with the same period on Tuesday.

A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 12-second period) is expected along our coastline on Wednesday through Friday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 51- and 53-degrees through Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 33, 59 37, 53 28, 61 30, 65 36, 70 38, 72 39, 67 40, 60

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 42, 59 45, 53 35, 60 36, 62 43, 67 45, 70 45, 62 44, 59

PG&E safety tip

Natural disasters can be devastating. Learn how to protect yourself and your family in an emergency. Please visit www.pge.com to learn how to stay safe during natural disasters.

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.