See photos, video of hail as late-winter storm blanket parts of Santa Barbara

A heavy blanket of hail gives the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara an unusual appearance Wednesday night.

The late-winter storm that moved through Santa Barbara County on Wednesday dropped only modest amounts of rainfall, but was punctuated by some brief-but-intense downpours and bouts of hail.

Cloudbursts Wednesday evening left parts of Santa Barbara and Montecito covered in snow-like drifts of hail, while earlier in the day, hail and icy conditions led to a multi-vehicle crash on the Cold Spring Bridge on Highway 154.

Most areas of the county received the expected amount of rainfall — between a half-inch and inch-and-a-half, according to the county Public Works Department.

The County Administration Building in downtown Santa Barbara was among the wettest spots, with 1.34 inches of rain recorded in the 24-hour period ending at 9 p.m.

Tecolote Canyon west of Goleta received 1.27 inches, while the KTYD tower on Gibraltar Road above Santa Barbara recorded 1.2 inches.

Gibraltar Reservoir in the Santa Barbara backcountry measured 1.19 inches and East Camino Cielo received 1.1 inches.

Other totals included 0.88 inches in Goleta, 0.83 in Santa Maria, 0.82 in Lompoc, 0.82 in Monecito, 0.73 in Santa Ynez, and 0.72 in Carpinteria.

More rain and scattered showered were expected overnight into Thursday, with a 50% chance of precipitation through the evening hours.

Sunny skies are expected to return Friday and continue through the middle of next week.

Cooler temperatures will prevail for the next several days, with daytime highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, and overnight lows around 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Noozhawk.com contributors and other Central Coast residents shared these photos of hail around Santa Barbara.

Hail blankets Sola Street in downtown Santa Barbara on Wednesday night. The late-winter storm dropped only modest amounts of rain in most areas of Santa Barbara County. Brooke Holland Noozhawk.com

Drifts of hail are seen on Mountain Avenue on Santa Barbara’s Westside. Timmy Bolton

A downtown Santa Barbara street is covered in hail Wednesday night. Peter Hartmann Noozhawk.com