Storm brings rain to SLO County. Here’s how much your area got

A small storm system rolled into San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday evening, bringing some precipitation.

It was the first taste of rain for the county since the large, destructive rainstorm in late January. However, most areas of San Luis Obispo County saw less than one inch of rain over a 24-hour period.

That means the precipitation will likely have little impact on the county’s drought. Most of San Luis Obispo County is in a moderate drought, while the North County areas are seeing less severe, abnormally dry conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Around March 2020, the county was not experiencing any drought conditions.

“Every little bit counts,” PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said about the recent rainfall. “But with the soil being so dry, there won’t be much runoff because the vegetation is going to soak it all up.”

According to Lindsey, the storm is forecast to bring another 0.5 inches to 0.75 inches by Friday afternoon. After that point, there is no rain in the long-term forecast, the meteorologist said.

SLO County 24-hour rainfall totals

Can’t see this table? Click here to view it.

And here’s a map of rainfall accumulation across the county:

Can’t see this map? Click here to view it.