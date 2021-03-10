Storm updates: Highway 154 reopens after multi-car pileup due to hail and snow

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Update, 1:45 p.m.:

All lanes of Highway 154 had reopened as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, after a multi-car collision on the Cold Springs Bridge caused the CHP to close the roadway.

Original story:

Stormy weather arrived on the Central Coast on Tuesday night, bringing with it rain, hail, snow and road closures.

Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County was closed Wednesday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash in the area of Cold Spring Bridge.

Noozhawk reported that icy conditions, with hail and snow on the roadway, contributed to the crash, which occurred at about 10:20 a.m.

At least four vehicles were involved in the collision, with one possibly ending up over the side of the highway, Noozhawk reported. Three people appeared to have been injured.

According to the CHP’s traffic incident page, there were several vehicle collisions in that area on Wednesday morning due to hail.

Caltrans began closing down the highway at the bridge at about 10:45 a.m.

Drivers were encouraged to use Highway 101 as a detour.

