High surf advisory issued for SLO County coast ahead of rain storm 

Waves crash over a surfer in Cayucos. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for California’s Central Coast ahead of a rain storm, according to the agency.

The advisory, which affects San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, was issued at 3:46 a.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday.

The NWS predicted “large breaking waves of eight to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents,” leading to an “increased risk of ocean drowning.”

“Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea,” the NWS wrote in its advisory. “Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.”

The peak highest surf with sets of up to 14 feet will take place Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, the agency wrote.

By Thursday evening, the high surf is set to decrease to 10 feet, according to the NWS.

Starting Tuesday evening, San Luis Obispo County is expected to see rain for the first time since January. The storm is forecasted to last through Thursday.

The region could see between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of precipitation, according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey.