Local

CHP identifies Paso Robles man killed in Pozo motorcycle crash

A Paso Robles man died in a motorcycle crash in Pozo after driving off the road and crashing into a barbed-wire fence and a dirt pasture.
A Paso Robles man died in a motorcycle crash in Pozo after driving off the road and crashing into a barbed-wire fence and a dirt pasture.

The CHP on Monday identified a Paso Robles man killed in a weekend motorcycle crash near Pozo.

Frederick Witherspoon, 38, died about 2:50 p.m. on Sunday while riding his 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle near Pozo and River roads, a CHP Templeton news release said.

Witherspoon was riding westbound on Pozo Road and ended up on the shoulder after he “failed to properly negotiate the curve in the roadway,” the release said.

His motorcycle crashed into a barbed-wire fence and a dirt pasture, sliding 75 feet before coming to a stop.

The CHP has not ruled out alcohol and drugs as contributing factors to the crash, the release said.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden writes about housing, North County communities and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She became a staff writer in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. Lindsey is a native Californian raised in the Midwest and earned degrees from DePaul and Northwestern universities.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service