CHP identifies Paso Robles man killed in Pozo motorcycle crash

The CHP on Monday identified a Paso Robles man killed in a weekend motorcycle crash near Pozo.

Frederick Witherspoon, 38, died about 2:50 p.m. on Sunday while riding his 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle near Pozo and River roads, a CHP Templeton news release said.

Witherspoon was riding westbound on Pozo Road and ended up on the shoulder after he “failed to properly negotiate the curve in the roadway,” the release said.

His motorcycle crashed into a barbed-wire fence and a dirt pasture, sliding 75 feet before coming to a stop.

The CHP has not ruled out alcohol and drugs as contributing factors to the crash, the release said.