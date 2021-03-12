Storm brings much-needed rain to Central Coast. Here’s how much fell across SLO County

Storm totals this week resulted in as much as 1.5 inches of rain falling across San Luis Obispo County, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Lindsey reported gauges collected from three-quarters of an inch to 1.5 inches at locations throughout SLO County, starting Tuesday evening.

“Every little bit counts, and it will help to keep the hills green,” Lindsey said. “With that last amount and some possible rainfall next weekend, we could be getting a normal month of March, which is usually about 3.5 inches of rain.”

Rain totals in Arroyo Grande reached 1.5 inches; Avila Valley’s PG&E Energy Education Center saw 1 inch; and Lopez Dam saw 1.23 inches.

San Luis Obispo’s County Airport gauge collected 0.74 inches, while Morro Bay’s North Cloisters’ location had 0.83 inces.

In the North County, 0.42 inches feel at the Paso Robles Airport, 0.59 inches fell in Atascadero and 0.94 inches fell in Santa Margarita.

Lindsey said the weather is expected to be dry and warm next week after some light showers could bring less than a quarter of an inch Sunday night into Monday morning.

Highs will reach the 70s with some wind but otherwise mostly sunny conditions, Wednesday through Friday.

On the weekend of March 20-21, Lindsey said one model is showing possible rains, but longer-term forecasts are less predictable and can be iffy.

“One model is showing rain and one is not,” Lindsey said. “But the next chance of any decent rain is next weekend.”