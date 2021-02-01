Rain is coming to some parts of SLO County. Here’s how long it will stick around

San Luis Obispo County may be in an official state of emergency due to recent rain storms, but this week’s weather will be anything but dramatic.

Despite early forecasts indicating parts of San Luis Obispo County could see some significant rainfall on Tuesday, newer models are showing a much dryer week ahead.

“This whole coming week and next week are just really looking tranquil,” PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said. “There’s not a whole lot going on as far as, you know, weather wise.”

Lindsey said areas north of Point San Luis Lighthouse near Avila Beach could start seeing scattered showers Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning, but only about 0.1 inches of rain is expected to fall during that time.

Previous models forecast between one-third and three-quarters of an inch.

Areas south of that point will remain dry, Lindsey said, although it looks like winds could pick up Wednesday afternoon and some areas of San Luis Obispo County could see strong to gale-force winds.

Moving forward, Santa Lucia winds will likely drive away any chance of more extreme weather in the next few days, Lindsey said.

“I mean I wish we had rain, but it does look like really beautiful weather,” he said. “I mean overall it’s much more uneventful than the week before.”