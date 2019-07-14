SLO County weather forecast for opening week of the California Mid-State Fair

Families take the plunge at The Ravine Water Park to cool off The hot weather drove people to the Paso Robles' water park and the beaches on this sweltering Father's Day, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The hot weather drove people to the Paso Robles' water park and the beaches on this sweltering Father's Day, Sunday, June 18, 2017.

After a couple of hot days in San Luis Obispo County, especially away from the coast, temperatures are expected to return to seasonal averages — just in time for the start of the California Mid-State Fair.

Marine low clouds will return to coastal valleys Sunday night into Monday morning. A low-pressure trough will begin to push out high pressure on Monday into Tuesday, producing a cooling trend for the first half of next week.





Temperatures are expected to cool back to seasonal levels, with highs ranging from the mid-60s to low 70s along the coast to the mid to upper 80s for the inland valleys. Moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds are forecast Monday into Tuesday along the coastline.

These winds will produce mostly clear skies along the beaches from Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Coastal clouds are expected to return Wednesday, with moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) northwesterly (onshore) flow expected to help maintain seasonal conditions. Long range models show seasonal to slightly below average temperatures continuing into next weekend, with no precipitation or significant heat event expected for the extended forecast.

Surf report

Sunday’s 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (320-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) will continue at this level through Tuesday. A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 10- second period) will develop along our coastline on Wednesday and will continue at this level through Friday.

A 2- to 4-foot Southern Hemisphere (210-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 20- second period) will arrive along our coastline on Monday and will remain at this height but with a shorter period through Thursday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 55 degrees through Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 57, 99 56, 94 55, 88 53, 86 52, 85 51, 84



52, 85

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 56, 79 55, 76 54, 72 54, 72 54, 71 54, 71 55, 70