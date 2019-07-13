Summer ‘just kicked in’: North County locals and visitors welcome return of hot weather

Families take the plunge at The Ravine Water Park to cool off
The hot weather drove people to the Paso Robles' water park and the beaches on this sweltering Father's Day, Sunday, June 18, 2017.
By
Up Next
The hot weather drove people to the Paso Robles' water park and the beaches on this sweltering Father's Day, Sunday, June 18, 2017.
By
True to the predictions, northern San Luis Obispo County was scorched by triple-digit heat Saturday, the hottest day of the current warming trend.
But it wasn't necessarily unwelcome by locals and travelers alike, especially those who flocked to The Ravine water park in Paso Robles to soak up the heat.
For owner Jay Walsh, he was simply happy to see summer finally arrive.
"The summer weather actually just kicked in about a week ago," Walsh said. "June the last couple years has been cooler than usual, and July has been back to normal."
Typical summer weather had been delayed before this week by unseasonably mild temperatures. Paso Robles' last 100-degree day was almost a month ago, on June 11.
Paso Robles reached 104 degrees Saturday, while Atascadero hit 101.
Walsh added that he thinks May and June are cooler than they've ever been while September and October are warmer.
He estimates that 80 percent of visitors to his park are local, and the rest come from out of the area.
For locals, the weather is a chance to enjoy other parts of the county they might not normally experience.
"It's fun for North County because it's still close enough for us in Arroyo Grande to come this way," said Kristen Felmlee, who was visiting the park with neighbors. "There's not a lot of things for kids to do.
"This is a neat thing for kids to do. We need to develop our area more because people just come for the beach."
Many beaches were socked in with a heavy marine layer, experiencing temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. San Luis Obispo was in the low 80s.
The higher temperatures will continue through Sunday before a low-pressure trough is forecast to produce a cooling trend as the week progresses. The trough will push out the high pressure producing the county's warm days.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices.
Temperatures will heat up to triple digits in Paso Robles, California, and the rest of the North County beginning Thursday. Hot weather will also make an appearance in San Luis Obispo and along the coast.
Comments