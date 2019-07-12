Want to save money on Mid-State Fair tickets and rides? Here’s how

See the California Mid-State Fair carnival from the air Drone video shows the 2017 California Mid-State Fair from above, giving aerial views of the rides and vendors at the Paso Robles fairgrounds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Drone video shows the 2017 California Mid-State Fair from above, giving aerial views of the rides and vendors at the Paso Robles fairgrounds.

Looking to save some money on the California Mid-State Fair? You can buy discounted tickets and carnival wristbands at local grocery stores for a limited time.

Grocery Outlet locations in Atascadero, Los Osos, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria are selling gate admission tickets and unlimited ride wristband vouchers at a discount through Tuesday, July 16, the day before the fair opens in Paso Robles.

Fair tickets sold at Grocery Outlet cost $11.50 for adults — $2.50 less than regular admission.

Senior tickets are $10.50 apiece, compared to $12 during the fair, and tickets for children ages 6 to 12 cost $8.50 each, versus $10 at the gate.

You’ll save 50 cents by buying those tickets at the store instead of the fair box office in advance.

The fair is charging $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and $9 for kids for pre-sale gate admission. (There’s a $1.50 processing fee for tickets bought online.) Children 5 and under get into the Paso Robles fairgrounds for free.

Carnival wristbands cost $25.50 at Grocery Outlet locations, compared to $40 during the fair. They’re 50 cents cheaper at the fair box office.

Even if you miss out on those deals, there’s a bright side. Carnival rides are free for kids and adults on Wednesday, July 17, the fair’s opening day.

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through 28 at the Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles. For more information, call 805-239-0655 or visit www.midstatefair.com.