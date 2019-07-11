Time to hit the beach as triple-digit heat returns to the North County

North County families beat near-record heat with a trip to the pool As temperatures in Paso Robles hit 110 degrees, families took to the Centennial Pool to cool off on Friday, July 7, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As temperatures in Paso Robles hit 110 degrees, families took to the Centennial Pool to cool off on Friday, July 7, 2017.

The reprieve from true summer heat was nice while it lasted: The North County is expected to reach triple digits beginning Thursday afternoon through Sunday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Saturday is forecast to be the hottest day: In Paso Robles, the high temperature is expected to reach 104 degrees, Lindsey said. The average high temperature for July 13 is 93 degrees, but the record is 111 degrees, set in 1972.

The high temperature in San Luis Obispo will reach 85 degrees on Saturday, Lindsey said.





Most of the beaches will see high temperatures in the 60s, while south-facing beaches including Cayucos and Avila Beach will reach the mid to high 70s, Lindsey said. Skies should be mostly clear through the weekend, but a “deeper and more persistent” marine layer is forecast along the beaches on Saturday and Sunday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lindsey noted that the hot weather comes after a period of mild weather: The last time Paso Robles topped the century mark was on June 11, when the mercury hit 103 degrees. Paso Robles recorded its first triple-digit day of 2019 on June 4.

“It’s the warmest it’s been in a while,” Lindsey said. “It’s been a pretty long period of really mild weather up to this point.”

On Monday and Tuesday, moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force winds at speeds ranging from 32 to 36 mph are forecast to produce mostly clear skies and cooler temperatures, Lindsey said.