Weather News

SLO County weather forecast for the week of July 8: North County is heating up

North County families beat near-record heat with a trip to the pool

As temperatures in Paso Robles hit 110 degrees, families took to the Centennial Pool to cool off on Friday, July 7, 2017. By
Up Next
As temperatures in Paso Robles hit 110 degrees, families took to the Centennial Pool to cool off on Friday, July 7, 2017. By

July has started off cooler than normal, but that could change by mid-week — especially in North County.

High pressure will gradually build into the Central Coast from the desert southwest ushering in a gradual warming trend starting Tuesday and continuing through next Sunday. Inland valleys (Paso Robles) may hit triple digits by next weekend. The beaches will continue to experience marine low clouds with areas of fog and drizzle during the night and morning.

Before that, a 1,011 millibar low-pressure system is expected to move through Northern California from Sunday night into Monday. This system will produce a deeper, more extensive marine layer with areas of fog and drizzle and cooler temperatures throughout the Central Coast.

Overall, no extreme heat is anticipated at this time with slightly cooler weather possible the following week.

Surf report

A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (320-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) is forecast into Monday. A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) is forecast along our coastline Tuesday through Friday.

Arriving from the south: Former Hurricane Barbara about 1,000 miles to the southwest of the Central Coast will generate a 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (200-degree, deep- water) swell (with a 20- to 22-second period) Sunday, increasing to 2 to 3 feet (with an 18- to 20-second period) Monday and Tuesday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 55 degrees through next Saturday.

Safety tips

Please be careful if you heading to the beaches. Former Hurricane Barbara is generating a 3- to 5-foot south swell along with rip currents. If you’re caught in a rip current, stay afloat, yell for help, swim parallel to the shore. Do not exhaust yourself fighting the current.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

54, 80

53, 87

57, 94

60, 96

59, 98

59, 100

58, 99

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

54, 68

53, 73

56, 78

61, 81

63, 82

65, 80

53, 78

John Lindsey’s column is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter: @PGE_John.
Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
  Comments  