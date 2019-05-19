A late-season storm dumped rain on SLO County this weekend. See how much your area got

Rain falls in downtown San Luis Obispo Rain fell in downtown San Luis Obispo and around the county to open March 2019, filling creeks and gutters ahead of more storms predicted later in the week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rain fell in downtown San Luis Obispo and around the county to open March 2019, filling creeks and gutters ahead of more storms predicted later in the week.

An unusual late-season storm pounded San Luis Obispo County with rain on Saturday and Sunday.

The rain triggered a flood advisory on Sunday afternoon for southern and central San Luis Obispo County as bands of heavy rain moved through the area.

An automated rain gauge in San Luis Obispo recorded 0.24 inches of rain between 1:12 p.m. and 1:16 p.m. on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. And the rain gauge at Diablo Canyon recorded nearly a half-inch of rain between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m., PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said.

“It really dumped a lot of rain in very short order,” Lindsey said.

In addition to the heavy rain, San Luis Obispo County also saw a few cloud to ground lightning strikes on Sunday.

Areas that received more than an inch of rain include Rocky Butte, Lake Lopez and Avila Valley, Lindsey said. So far, the area that’s received the most rain is See Canyon, which reported 1.35 inches of rain as of Sunday afternoon.





Rain showers and thunderstorm activity are expected to end at sunset on Sunday as the storm system moves out of the Central Coast, Lindsey said. Dry and partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night into Monday morning.

Strong to gale-force northwesterly winds at speeds ranging from 25 to 38 mph will develop Monday afternoon, Lindsey said, along with mostly clear skies. Some rain showers may return on Tuesday morning.

See how much rain fell in your area as of Sunday afternoon.





24-hour rainfall totals as of 3 p.m. Sunday (in inches)

Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.73 Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road 0.76 Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.47 Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center) 1.23 Baywood Park 0.55 Cal Poly 0.76 Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.80 Camp San Luis 0.75 Creston at Humbug Vineyards 0.40 Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.95 Diablo Canyon 0.96 Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.35 Islay Hill 1.16 Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org) 1.03 Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org) 1.26 Los Osos at Cottontail Lane 0.66 Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.76 Mission Prep 0.93 Morro Bay Yacht Club 0.44 Nipomo, East 0.87 Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.71 Paso Robles Municipal Airport 0.47 Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive 0.50 Rocky Butte 1.20 Santa Maria Public Airport 0.48 Santa Margarita 0.67 San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport 0.88

Source: John Lindsey, PG&E