Flood advisory issued for parts of San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Creek roars through downtown SLO Spectators gathered to watch as San Luis Creek roars near Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo as a major March rainstorm forced water levels up on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Spectators gathered to watch as San Luis Creek roars near Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo as a major March rainstorm forced water levels up on Thursday, March 22, 2018.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for parts of San Luis Obispo County that is expected to last until 3:30 p.m.

The advisory affects the southern and central parts of the county, including San Luis Obispo, Avila Beach, Grover Beach, Oceano, Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach, as well as Highway 101 in those areas.

Doppler radar showed heavy showers tracking southeast from Avila Beach to San Luis Obispo at about 1:20 p.m., the agency said. A rain gauge in San Luis Obispo reported 0.24 inches of rain in four minutes between 1:12 p.m. and 1:16 p.m.

“The unstable air mass will continue to bring a threat of heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon across the county,” the National Weather Service said. “Roadway flooding will be likely with the heavy downpours occurring across the advisory area.”

A flood advisory is issued when river and stream flows are elevated or “ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent,” the agency said.