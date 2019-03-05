Weather News

See the change in SLO County reservoirs after winter rains hit — from space

By Gabby Ferreira

March 05, 2019 01:29 PM

Fly over the green hills and flowing water near Los Osos

After the recent winter storms, the creeks and streams around Turri Road near Los Osos are flowing with water heading toward the Morro Bay Estuary, and the surrounding hills are alive with the color green.
Heavy rains have graced San Luis Obispo County this winter — and there’s more wet weather on the way.

As the landscape gets greener, local reservoir levels have risen.

Whale Rock Reservoir near Cayucos has reached a capacity of 83.68 percent, up from 75 percent of capacity near the end of January, according to a February Tribune article. Santa Margarita Lake is at 103.3 percent capacity, up from 86 percent at the end of January.

Lake Nacimiento is at 73 percent capacity as of March 4, according to the Monterey County Water Resources Agency. The North County lake was at 31 percent capacity toward the end of January.

Lopez Lake, east of Arroyo Grande, reached a capacity of 51.4 percent by March 5, up from 41 percent in late January.

The photo comparisons below show satellite images of the reservoirs from October 2018 and February 2019. All images came from Planet.com.

Check out how much these reservoirs changed in just a few short months.

Lake Nacimiento: October 2018 to February 2019



Lake Lopez: October 2018 to February 2019

Whale Rock Reservoir: October 2018 to February 2019

Santa Margarita Lake: October 2018 to February 2019

