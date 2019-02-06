Heavy rain filled up SLO County reservoirs — here’s how much water it added

San Luis Obispo County reservoirs have filled and spilled after a week of nearly constant rain.

The county received 2 to 4 inches of rain during the weekend, and most areas added another inch on Monday.

Thanks to the rain, Santa Margarita Lake reached 105 percent of capacity — up from 86 percent toward the end of January, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.

The additional water flooded boat ramps and caused the lake to overflow into the Salinas River, according to a San Luis Obispo County Parks and Recreation tweet.

#SantaMargaritaLake is now overflowing at the spillway. The lake is above full, with water encroaching parking areas and roads. Boat launch ramps and other closures will be ongoing during necessary periods in the near future. #SLOCountyParks #Closures #Rain #LaunchRamp pic.twitter.com/1fqQ6qhmea — County of SLO Parks & Recreation (@SLOCountyParks) February 5, 2019

In the northwest corner of the county, Lake Nacimiento also continued to make gains — the reservoir added 17 percentage points to its storage since late January to reach 48 percent of capacity, according to the Monterey County Water Resources Agency.

Lopez Lake in the South County is now 45 percent full, up from 41 percent on Jan. 22.

On the North Coast, Whale Rock Reservoir near Cayucos added about 3 percentage points to its storage to reach 78 percent of capacity, according to the San Luis Obispo Utilities Department.