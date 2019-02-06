Local

Heavy rain filled up SLO County reservoirs — here’s how much water it added

By Lindsey Holden

February 06, 2019 06:04 PM

Santa Margarita Lake spills over

For the first time in nearly six years, Santa Margarita Lake is full and spilling over into the Salinas River. Mark Hutchinson, deputy director of SLO County Public Works, talks on Feb. 8, 2017, about the role of the lake, also known as the Salina
By
By

San Luis Obispo County reservoirs have filled and spilled after a week of nearly constant rain.

The county received 2 to 4 inches of rain during the weekend, and most areas added another inch on Monday.

Thanks to the rain, Santa Margarita Lake reached 105 percent of capacity — up from 86 percent toward the end of January, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.

The additional water flooded boat ramps and caused the lake to overflow into the Salinas River, according to a San Luis Obispo County Parks and Recreation tweet.

In the northwest corner of the county, Lake Nacimiento also continued to make gains — the reservoir added 17 percentage points to its storage since late January to reach 48 percent of capacity, according to the Monterey County Water Resources Agency.

Lopez Lake in the South County is now 45 percent full, up from 41 percent on Jan. 22.

On the North Coast, Whale Rock Reservoir near Cayucos added about 3 percentage points to its storage to reach 78 percent of capacity, according to the San Luis Obispo Utilities Department.

