Watch helicopter drop water on Holiday Fire in Goleta

Watch a helicopter drop water on smoldering areas from the Holiday Fire in Goleta, California on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for the area after 20 structures were destroyed.
By
Holiday Fire burned just 113 acres, but cost $1.5 million to fight

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

July 12, 2018 01:15 PM

The final toll of the Holiday Fire — which tore through Goleta after igniting Friday — is in.

The blaze burned 113 acres, destroyed 10 homes and 14 additional structures and damaged 3 others, according to a Thursday statement from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The fire was fully contained Tuesday night.

Firefighters and other emergency responders from across the state, including 60 people from Cal Fire San Luis Obispo, responded to battle the Holiday Fire, which cost an estimated $1.5 million.

The blaze started as a structure fire before high winds and hot temperatures helped it spread into the brush. The fire also began close to the one-year anniversary of the Alamo Fire, which burned more than 28,000 acres in north Santa Barbara County and south San Luis Obispo County in July 2017.

The fire is one of several that have sparked in California in the past month, including County Fire, which burned more than 90,000 acres in Northern California.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

