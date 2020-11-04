More than 46,800 ballots remain to be counted in SLO County, clerk-recorder says

More than a quarter of potential ballots remain to be counted in San Luis Obispo County, according to data released by the SLO County Clerk-Recorder’s Office on Wednesday evening.

This could mean big changes in many local races.

According to the office, 46,891 vote-by-mail ballots remain to be counted as of 5 p.m.

Those are ballots that were received on or after Election Day, according to Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong. About 2,361 provisional ballots also have yet to be counted.

The elections office previously counted 117,900 ballots on Election Night, representing about 64% of the potential SLO County voting population.

With the new ballots figured in, this means roughly 28% of votes cast this election have yet to be counted.

It also means local voter turnout would potentially be closer to 89.6% or higher — absolutely smashing the previous voter turnout record (83%) set in 2008 and 2016.

We won’t know the impact of those ballots on local races until Friday at the earliest, when the County elections office will conduct its next ballot count.

A breakdown of ballots by jurisdiction is also coming, Gong said, which will further help figure the impact of these votes on tight local races.

Gong told The Tribune on Wednesday that he hopes to have the final certified election results by Thanksgiving.

