Does SLO County prefer Trump or Biden for president? Here’s a look at local results

Joe Biden won the final presidential debate, according to a CNN Instant Poll of debate watchers. 53% of voters said that Biden won, while 39% said Trump did. AP

In early returns in the race for president, San Luis Obispo County residents overwhelmingly favored former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.

The first release of mail-in and early-voting ballots at 8 p.m. Tuesday showed SLO County voters backing Biden 60.5% to Trump’s 37.4%, according to the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office.

In the 2016 Presidential Election, county voters backed former Democratic presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over Trump 48.9% to 40.9%.

Nationally, early reports by The Associated Press showed Biden ahead in the race to 270 Electoral College delegates, 223 for Biden with 136 for Trump. In the popular vote, Biden led 59.9 million to 58.6 million for Trump.

In California, Biden led Trump 6.7 million votes to 2.9 million. Nationally, Biden led Trump 57.1 million votes to 55.9 million.

According to the California Secretary of State, roughly 89% of eligible voters are registered to vote in San Luis Obispo County, which is comprised of 37.4% Democrats, 34.9% Republicans, and 20.8% no party preference.