Here’s how to spot a fake ballot drop-off box in SLO County

For the first time ever, the majority of California will cast their votes through mail-in ballots this election.

With the new system come some concerns.

If San Luis Obispo County voters don’t want to go to U.S. Post Office locations to mail back their ballots, they can use one of the 19 secure drop-off boxes set up by the county’s election office. These boxes, which in many cases are repurposed book drop-off boxes at public libraries, are open for voters to drop their ballots in through Election Day.

But how do you know that a box is official? Some have been worried about the safety of their ballots, as fake drop-off boxes have reportedly popped up across California.

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong had a few easy tips for voters:

All official ballot drop boxes will feature San Luis Obispo County’s logo and seal prominently. A box that does not have those logos is probably not legitimate, Gong said. Check the location: The county has a list of official ballot drop boxes on its website. All changes to box hours or locations will be published there. Doublecheck that listing if you are concerned about the veracity of a box, Gong said. (You can also check the location on The Tribune’s map of drop off boxes, and Voter Service Centers that will open Oct. 31).

The county has a list of official ballot drop boxes on its website. All changes to box hours or locations will be published there. Doublecheck that listing if you are concerned about the veracity of a box, Gong said. (You can also check the location on The Tribune’s map of drop off boxes, and Voter Service Centers that will open Oct. 31). When in doubt, contact the Elections Office: If you are still worried about whether a box is official or not, you can call the county’s Elections Office hotline at 800-834-4636, ext. 5228. You can also report a suspicious box through that hotline.