In one place, all results and coverage of Election Day in SLO County

Here are the key races in San Luis Obispo County and the latest results on Election Day 2018, all in one place:

Updated: 9:25 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 6

Local elections

MEASURE G: Early voters in SLO County rejecting Measure G, but the race is still on

Early voters in San Luis Obispo County were rejecting a measure that would ban new oil wells and fracking in unincorporated areas of the county, according to the first returns reported by the county Clerk-Recorder’s Office on election night.

• • •

SAN LUIS OBISPO: Incumbent Heidi Harmon jumps to early lead in race for SLO mayor

The first returns from San Luis Obispo’s hotly contested race for mayor and city council show incumbent Heidi Harmon out to an early lead in the race for mayor, while fellow incumbent Carlyn Christianson and newcomer Erica Stewart lead for two open City Council seats.

• • •

ARROYO GRANDE: Caren Ray, Jimmy Paulding and Keith Storton out to an early lead in Arroyo Grande

The first returns from Arroyo Grande show Carey Ray out to an early lead in the race for mayor, while Jimmy Paulding and Keith Storton lead for two open City Council seats.

• • •

ATASCADERO: Heather Newsom and Susan Funk lead race for two open council seats

Heather Newsom and Susan Funk took the early lead Tuesday night for two open seats on the Atascadero City Council.

• • •

GROVER BEACH: Jeff Lee ahead for Grover Beach mayor; Mariam Shah and Barbara Harmon lead for council





As of 8:05 p.m. with only 2,007 mail-in ballots counted, Jeff Lee was ahead in the race for Grover Beach mayor over Debbie D. Peterson and Elizabeth “Liz” Doukas.

• • •

MORRO BAY: Close race for Morro Bay mayor, council shows city’s divide over sewer project





The first returns from Morro Bay show John Headding with a razor thin lead in the race for mayor, while Dawn Addis and Jeff Heller lead for two open City Council seats.

• • •

PASO ROBLES: Steve Martin starts strong in race for Paso mayor; Hamon and Garcia ahead for council

Initial mail-in returns showed Steve Martin off to a strong start in the race for Paso Robles mayor.

State races

»» Jordan Cunningham grabs an early 31-point lead in race for Assembly

»» Carbajal out in front in rematch for 24th District congressional seat