Close race for Morro Bay mayor, council shows city’s divide over sewer project

The first returns from Morro Bay show John Headding with a razor thin lead in the race for mayor, while Dawn Addis and Jeff Heller lead for two open City Council seats.

The first results, at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday tally only 55,371 mail-in-ballots that were received before Monday. They do not include votes submitted Monday on Election Day.

Headding leads the mayor’s race with 50.91 percent to John Weiss’ 49.09.

In the City Council race, Addis is the top vote-getter so far at 27.97 percent, followed by Heller at 22.83, Betty Winholtz at 21.75, Jan Goldman at 18.20 and Jesse Barron at 9.25.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Asking the Tough Questions This election matters. From local city council races to California’s ballot propositions, The Tribune is committed to providing the best political coverage on the Central Coast. And after the ballots are counted, our reporters work to hold elected officials accountable and ask the tough questions you need answered. Support local journalism: Sign up for a digital subscription to The Tribune today. Click to subscribe

Sewer referendum

Morro Bay’s races largely could be viewed as referendum on the new sewage treatment plant location.

While the race contained divisions on how best to achieve affordable housing, spur economic growth and revamp the Embarcadero, the clearest battle lines were drawn around the sewer issue.

The city is planning to build a $126 million sewage treatment and water reclamation facility near South Bay Boulevard and Highway 1.

Headding voted among the rest of the current council to plan and build a new sewage treatment and water reclamation facility near the intersection of Highway 1 and South Bay Boulevard, while Weiss is a vocal critic of that project.

Council lines drawn

Addis, Barron and Goldman have expressed support for the proposed new sewage treatment plant location, while Winholtz and Heller have advocated for a project that would keep the facility closer to the coast in order to save money.

Morro Bay residents recently saw a $41 per month increase in their sewer and water bills (on average) to help pay for the project.

Remaining mail-in and absentee votes are yet to be counted, meaning the final tally could change in coming days.