Supporter Geoff Auslen, left, cheers with Jordan Cunningham as the first election results in the Assembly race are revealed Tuesday night at Republican Headquarters in Atascadero.
Supporter Geoff Auslen, left, cheers with Jordan Cunningham as the first election results in the Assembly race are revealed Tuesday night at Republican Headquarters in Atascadero. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Supporter Geoff Auslen, left, cheers with Jordan Cunningham as the first election results in the Assembly race are revealed Tuesday night at Republican Headquarters in Atascadero. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Elections

The gap narrows, but Jordan Cunningham maintains big lead in race for Assembly

By Matt Fountain

mfountain@thetribunenews.com

November 06, 2018 08:24 PM

Early results in the race for California’s 35th Assembly District show incumbent Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham with a strong lead against Democratic challenger Bill Ostrander.

With 13.7 percent of precincts reporting, Cunningham led Ostrander 60.4 percent to 39.6 percent, according to a second round of California Secretary of State results released at 8:55 p.m.

The district represents San Luis Obispo County — where the county Clerk-Recorder’s Office showed early mail-in votes favoring Cunningham 58.5 percent to 41.4 percent — as well as the northern Santa Barbara County communities of Santa Maria, Guadalupe, and Lompoc. The Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder’s Office showed Cunningham ahead there 65.5 percent to 34.4 percent.

The district represents about 485,000 residents.

Cunningham, a former San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney who currently runs a criminal and civil law practice with his wife in Templeton, was elected to the seat in November 2016, defeating Democratic activist Dawn Ortiz-Legg 54.7 percent to 45.3 percent.

Cunningham succeeded termed-out Republican Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian, who that year made an unsuccessful bid for the 24th Congressional District.

Ostrander, an actor, activist, and co-founder of the campaign finance-focused nonprofit Citizen’s Congress, is known locally for his fight for campaign finance reform, including lobbying for publicly funded elections in the city of San Luis Obispo and leading the local dialogue against big-money interests in politics.

Asking the Tough Questions

This election matters. From local city council races to California’s ballot propositions, The Tribune is committed to providing the best political coverage on the Central Coast.

And after the ballots are counted, our reporters work to hold elected officials accountable and ask the tough questions you need answered.

Support local journalism: Sign up for a digital subscription to The Tribune today.

In the June primary election this year — in which the only two candidates automatically advanced — Cunningham gathered 55 percent of the vote.

Cunningham outraised Ostrander more than 6 to 1, raising a total of roughly $840,767 and spending about $962,573 in the race as of Oct. 20, according to campaign disclosure reports. His campaign enjoyed both heavy corporate, union, and Republican Party financial support. Cunningham spent more than $400,000 on his political consulting and marketing firm, Meridian Pacific, since July, according to the reports.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ostrander, whose campaign received donations from the California Democratic Party, raised just $130,484 and spent about $140,120 during the election cycle as of Oct. 20, according to finance reports.

Check back here for more updates on the race throughout the night.

In a press conference, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla explained why it could take weeks to know the final results of the November midterm elections.

By

Matt Fountain 781-7909, @mattfountain1

  Comments  