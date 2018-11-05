California voters: Here’s how to find your polling place

Tuesday is Election Day and while most Californians opted to vote by mail, thousands prefer to cast their ballots at a neighborhood polling place on the big day.

If you’re registered to vote, you can fill out your ballot and turn it in at your designated polling place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Use the tool below to find your polling place. Just enter your address.

If you aren’t registered to vote, don’t worry. You can still turn in a provisional ballot at your election office. Read more about that here.

If you’re going to a polling place, in most cases you don’t need to bring identification. But you may want to bring it anyway if you recently registered or moved. Find more information about that here.

Remember to leave your campaign materials, including buttons, signs and T-shirts, at home. Electioneering near a polling place is illegal.

Happy voting!