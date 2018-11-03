Cal Poly wins Ballot Bowl by registering the most new student voters in California

Cal Poly registered the most new student voters of any California college ahead of the Tuesday general election to win the Secretary of State’s Ballot Bowl competition.

Cal Poly registered 3,178 students to edge CSU Fullerton, which had 2,627 registrations, and UC Santa Barbara (1,857).

The competition is put on by The California Students Vote Project and backed by Secretary of State, Alex Padilla and various nonprofit organizations to promote civic engagement and voter participation across the California collegiate system.

Community colleges, CSU and UC universities and private institutions were all invited to participate by registering students through a link. The number of students registered through the school’s link was displayed on the Ballot Bowl page alongside the other competitors.

Cal Poly will receive an unspecified award tentatively slated to be presented Nov. 14.