Cal Poly students speak out against racism at emergency town hall meeting

Cal Poly students gathered for an emergency town hall meeting in San Luis Obispo on Monday, April 9, 2018, to speak out against racism after a fraternity posted racially insensitive photos of members in blackface and gang costumes online.
By
Up Next
Cal Poly students gathered for an emergency town hall meeting in San Luis Obispo on Monday, April 9, 2018, to speak out against racism after a fraternity posted racially insensitive photos of members in blackface and gang costumes online.
By

Education

In a year of racial turmoil, Cal Poly will host Black Student Unions conference

By Monica Vaughan

mvaughan@thetribunenews.com

October 31, 2018 11:10 AM

Cal Poly will host the regional United Black Student Unions of California Conference on Saturday — bringing more than 100 African-American students from the Lompoc and Los Angeles areas to a campus that’s dealt with recent incidents of racism.

High schools in Southern California send student delegations to learn about college admissions, political and social trends, and academic and human development, according to a news release from Cal Poly.

Students will tour the campus and hear a keynote talk from Denise Isom, chair of Cal Poly’s Ethnic Studies Department, the release said.

The United Black Student Unions of California has a 44-year history with goals of preparing students to enter the workforce and be responsible members of society, according to the UBSUC website. The organization also teaches African American history and emphasizes the importance of being productive citizens and leaders who give back to their communities, the site said.

Read Next

California Student Opportunity and Access Program, the NAACP Lompoc chapter and the Black Student Unions of California worked together to bring the regional conference to Cal Poly, according to the Cal Poly release.

Cal Poly has historically had difficulty attracting black students, who made up less than 1 percent of the student body in fall 2017. That is the smallest proportion of black students among all public universities in California, according to enrollment data provided by the CSU and UC systems.

Local news matters

We rely on readers like you more than ever before to support us as we tell stories about the people and issues important to SLO County readers.

Subscribe to The Tribune today for just 99 cents for your first month — and help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal

In September, Cal Poly was rated among the worst public schools for black students in the state, according to a report from USC’s Race and Equity Center.

Cal Poly’s administration has made efforts in 2018 to create a more inclusive campus after a series of racially charged incidents that resulted in protests and suspensions of fraternities and sororities in 2017, including an incident in which a fraternity member wore blackface.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cal Poly students will soon move into a new $198 million student housing community. The 12-acre complex consists of seven three- to five-story buildings with 1,475 beds, a parking structure, large open spaces and more.

By

Monica Vaughan: 805-781-7930; @MonicaLVaughan

  Comments  